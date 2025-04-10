Open Menu

Equal Pace Of Development Work Across Karachi Top Priority: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that ensuring equal pace of development work across all districts of Karachi is a top priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that ensuring equal pace of development work across all districts of Karachi is a top priority.

A decision has been made to initiate more development schemes in District Keamari to provide maximum facilities to the residents of the area, he said.

He expressed these views on Thursday while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the development works in District Keamari.

He stated that Pakistan People's Party, in the broader interest of the city, is working in collaboration with local government representatives from all political parties and aims to formulate a comprehensive strategy through mutual consultation. This will pave the way for addressing public issues promptly and enhance the development process in various areas, he said.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Manghopir Town Haji Ali Nawaz Brohi, local government representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI, and other elected members.

Earlier, elected representatives informed the mayor about the issues faced in their respective areas and emphasized the need for their prompt resolution.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab assured that District Keamari and Manghopir Town, would be given priority in developmental schemes and local issues would be resolved.

He said all elected representatives must set aside personal interests and work collectively in the broader interest of the city to resolve public issues. The Pakistan People's Party is ready to extend all possible cooperation in this regard, and our doors are open to everyone. So, come forward and play your part in the development of the city. He added that the process of consultation and coordination with all stakeholders for the city’s development will continue.

