Equal status for transgender stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar titled 'Elimination of Violence Against Transgender and Implementation of Transgender Rights Law at the grassroots level,' was held on Sunday in which participants stressed to provide equal status to transgender community in society.

The seminar organized by People's Development Foundation, Pakistan Students Association (Canada) and Wajood Foundation was attended by human right activists, lawyers, journalists and law enforcers.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pakistan Students Association (PSA) Canada Asman Bhutta and Secretary PSA Ujala said via video link that the purpose of the seminar was to get the support of all sections of the society regarding the awareness campaign so that the violence and exploitation against the transgender community in society could be ended.

Ayesha Mughal, Programme Director, Wajood Foundation, said in her welcome address that the law on transgender rights was passed by Parliament in 2018 and was enacted from the year 2020.

Representatives of the Students' Association, speaking on the video link, stressed the need to create a network that would work to prevent such incidents of violence and promote equality at community level.

Asman Bhutta said the association has helped in enlisting the Names of 800 individuals in Benazir Income Support Programme in collaboration with Peoples Development Foundation.

He said such collaboration was imperative for ensuring provision of rights to transgender besides ending their exploitation. He urged all segments of societies to play their role in providing rights to transgender. He stressed the need to include subjects related to gender identity in the curriculum.

Representative of Wajood stressed guidelines issued by National Commission for Human Rights regarding transgender rights.

Additional Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Qurat-ul-Ain apprised the participants about district administration's efforts of imparting education, training and awareness to transgender community. In addition to providing them the facility to go on Hajj and Umrah on the old passport, the appointment of a transgender representative at the special desk has been ensured.

Transgender expert in Ministry of Human Rights Mariyum Sharif appraised the forum about Human Right Commisison's steps taken for provision of rights to transgender and implementation of relevant laws to facilitate them. She stressed enhancing awareness at level of police, saying an implementation committee having representation of provinces has also been constituted for protection of transgender rights. Transgender protection center has also been established. The ministry reviews implementation of transgender laws in all ministries regularly.

Transgender Representative Babli Malik covered the difficulties faced by the community.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said the exploitation of transgender begins with their parents, but there is a need to change the mindset at the societal level as well as to give the community a place through police reforms.

Speaking in the seminar, the police representatives highlighted the different aspects of social exploitation and agreed that the community needs to be given dignity at the police level.

Former Chief Minister Pir Sabir Shah said that such children deserve more attention for parents and stressed considering social attitudes.

Prof. Raja Nadeem also addressed the seminar. "We all recognize the existence of transgender people and pledge that joint efforts will be made to protect their rights at the societal level," he said.