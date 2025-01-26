Open Menu

Equine Center Started Functioning In Chontra

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Equine Center started functioning in Chontra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) An 'Equine Center' at Civil Veterinary Hospital, Chontra has been inaugurated here on Sunday where vet specialists in horses, mules and donkeys have been deployed.

According to the details, the specialized equine center was set up under the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab and Secretary Livestock.

Director Livestock Dr. Naveed Sahar inaugurated the center. In his address, Dr. Naveed Sahar said that horses, mules and donkeys were an important part of Punjab’s culture and the economy of the landlord.

"All practical steps are being taken to ensure their safety", he added.

The Equine Center has facilities for pregnancy testing of mares and donkeys through modern ultrasound, treatment of colic and other diseases and providing awareness about prevention.

The center also provides anti-worm medicines and vaccines, awareness about food and shelter, treatment of wounds and tetanus vaccines, and regular training for veterinarians, para-veterinary staff and farmers on equine health and care.

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

59 minutes ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

59 minutes ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

2 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

2 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

2 hours ago
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

3 hours ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan