Equine Center started functioning in Chontra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) An 'Equine Center' at Civil Veterinary Hospital, Chontra has been inaugurated here on Sunday where vet specialists in horses, mules and donkeys have been deployed.

According to the details, the specialized equine center was set up under the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab and Secretary Livestock.

Director Livestock Dr. Naveed Sahar inaugurated the center. In his address, Dr. Naveed Sahar said that horses, mules and donkeys were an important part of Punjab’s culture and the economy of the landlord.

"All practical steps are being taken to ensure their safety", he added.

The Equine Center has facilities for pregnancy testing of mares and donkeys through modern ultrasound, treatment of colic and other diseases and providing awareness about prevention.

The center also provides anti-worm medicines and vaccines, awareness about food and shelter, treatment of wounds and tetanus vaccines, and regular training for veterinarians, para-veterinary staff and farmers on equine health and care.