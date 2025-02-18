Open Menu

Equip Children With Ornament Of Education: Ijaz Laghari

February 18, 2025

Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari

Pakistan Peoples Party District Larkana General Secretary and Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Leghari participated in a drawing competition ceremony organized on Tuesday, by the Tulka Education Officer Female Mahjbeen Ratodero, at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

During the event, they reviewed the drawings made by the school students and encouraged them.

Addressing the occasion, Laghari emphasized the importance of educating children and ensuring they attend school. He stated that the government would provide education and books to the children.

He highlighted that acquiring basic education was every child's right, and parents must ensure their children are educated so that they do not grow up to question why they were deprived of education.

He urged parents to educate their children so that they can grow up to be aware and secure employment opportunities. Prizes were distributed at the end of the ceremony.

The event also featured the inauguration of a portrait of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at the school.

The ceremony was attended by officials and Large number of students.

