Equipment distributed among Excise staff to counter narcotics smuggling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation, Ghazan Jamal here Wednesday distributed modern equipment among officials of Excise and Anti Narcotics Control Wing KP to counter smuggling of narcotics.

The equipment including bullets proof jackets, motorcycles, torch, digital scale and others were distributed after completion of day long training among staff of Excise Intelligence Bureau of the five police stations here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazan Jamal said it would enhance the capacity of the staff and improve service delivery.

The CM's aid lauded assistance of donor agencies for provision of equipment and termed the cooperation in high esteem. Director General Excise and Taxation, Syed Fayaz Ali Shah also spoke.