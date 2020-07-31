Equipment handed over to HMC staff for ensuring cleanliness on Eidul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain has directed the staff to be ready for Eidul Azha and rain emergency duty.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the mayor said all necessary equipment for maintaining cleanliness in the city during Eid holidays had been given to the staff.

He said the staff should ensure timely collection of the animal offal from the city.

The mayor also appealed the citizens to throw the offal at the designated dumping points instead of making their neighbourhoods unclean.