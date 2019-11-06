UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equipment To Be Bought After CPEIC Extension Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Equipment to be bought after CPEIC extension completion

Equipment will be purchased after completion of building extension of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for which PC-1 was in the process of revision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:Equipment will be purchased after completion of building extension of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for which PC-1 was in the process of revision.

Medical Superintendent (CPEIC), Dr Fahim Labar, told APP on Wednesday that under the rules, the equipment could not be purchased until the building was accomplished as it would not only an audit objection but also they did not have space to keep the equipment.

After every three years PC-I was revised because rates were changed, he said and added that two or three meeting have been conducted in Lahore.

In this connection and it would be finalized in another meeting.

MS disclosed that previous contractor (Unsar Brothers) made inordinate delay in construction of the building resulting a lapse of Rs 300 billion from the budget allocated for it.

Related Topics

Lahore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Budget From Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

5 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

37 minutes ago

ANF KP recovers 3.6 Kg hashish; one held

5 minutes ago

Libya's UN backed government accuses east based ar ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 124,1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.