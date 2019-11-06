Equipment to be bought after CPEIC extension completion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:Equipment will be purchased after completion of building extension of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for which PC-1 was in the process of revision.

Medical Superintendent (CPEIC), Dr Fahim Labar, told APP on Wednesday that under the rules, the equipment could not be purchased until the building was accomplished as it would not only an audit objection but also they did not have space to keep the equipment.

After every three years PC-I was revised because rates were changed, he said and added that two or three meeting have been conducted in Lahore.

In this connection and it would be finalized in another meeting.

MS disclosed that previous contractor (Unsar Brothers) made inordinate delay in construction of the building resulting a lapse of Rs 300 billion from the budget allocated for it.