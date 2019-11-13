Equipment to be installed in offices for saving electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Electrical equipment will be installed in government offices for saving electricity as the target is fixed to convert 25 public sector universities to solar energy by the end of the current financial year.

It was decided in a meeting held at the Chief Minister Office here on Wednesday. The meeting was briefed that 20 to 30 per cent saving of electricity would be possible due to the use of electrical devices and carbon being produced due to electricity use would be decreased by 1.

2 metric ton annually.

The other public sector department buildings would also be converted to solar energy in phases as solar energy would be used in Punjab under the World Bank funded green project.

Dubai and Korean companies have shown interest in investment in the energy sector of Punjab.

Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Secretary Energy, Chairman PBIT and others attended the meeting.