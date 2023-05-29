UrduPoint.com

Equipping New Generation With Modern Education Need Of Hour, Says Sec Higher Education

Published May 29, 2023

Equipping new generation with modern education need of hour, says Sec Higher education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that it was a dire need to equip the new generation with modern education in order to make the future of the country bright.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) and took briefing here on Monday.

The world was heading forward very fast in science and technology, he added.

Secretary expressed anger over the non-starting of new BS courses in public colleges and snubbed DPI College and directed to start new BS programs soon.

He directed education officials to teach new modern BS courses to students as per the demand of the market.

Mr Javed also ordered to start construction of the BISE administrative block soon.

While giving orders for the best arrangements in the intermediate examination centers he directed the board officers to visit all the sensitive centers.

The board officials were asked to promote co-curricular activities among male and female students.

On this occasion, Chairman Multan Board Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Controller Hamid Saeed Bhatti, Director Colleges Ghulam Fareed and other officials were present.

