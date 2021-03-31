Equipping NHMP with modern technology part of 5-year vision: Kaleem Imam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Wednesday said that drone patrolling, body worn cameras and PSVs management system, tracking system in vehicles of the department were important part of the five years vision, which includes equipping the NHMP with modern technology.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of drone patrol, body worn cameras & PSV Management System at Islamabad Toll Plaza of Lahore- Islamabad Motorway.

The IG said that main purpose of using drone technology was to prevent violations of traffic laws on motorways and highways, as well as to ensure the immediate assistance of distressed people in any difficulty, at toll plazas, motorways. It was also aimed at effective monitoring of traffic flow on highways, strict monitoring of dangerous points on motorways and national highways, better monitoring of law and order situation on motorways and highways, effective monitoring of crime affected areas around motorways and national highways.

The purpose of the use of body worn cameras, he said was to improve the performance of the officers, reducing complaints, audio / video evidence of any accident, live recording of traffic management, modern policing on motorways and highways as well as increasing public confidence.

He said that the objectives of the National Highways and Motorways Police Vehicle Tracking System were to monitor the vehicles 24 hours a day through direct tracking, to check the presence and speed of patrolling vehicles on the highways, to control the presence of patrolling vehicles in their areas of jurisdiction.

Ensure monitoring of patrolling vehicles while monitoring operational activities involved in checking and verifying the track record of the patrol vehicles as and when required. He said that main objectives of PSV management system were collection of quality data of all PSVs and drivers, plying on motorway by using modern technology, organized digital inspection of PSVs with complete history, Restriction of PSVs, plying on Motorway with fake and incomplete documents, reduction of PSVs accidents and save precious lives, Effort to ensure that fit PSVs in all aspect plying on Motorway, Post accident investigation in minimum time, Provide uninterrupted passage to the PSVs, ensure strict enforcement, providing justice to road users in case of any complaints.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Senator Zarqa, Federal Secretary for Communications Zafar Hassan, Inspector General of NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, regional commanders, zonal commanders, sector commanders, senior police officers and media representatives.