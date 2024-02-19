Equipping students with IT, AI crying need of hour: Governor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that equipping students with Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the dire need of the hour.

Addressing a convocation of a private institute here on Monday, he stated in the modern era, acquiring knowledge of modern sciences and arts is essential for progress and success.

He informed that hard work and consistency play a crucial role in the journey of progress.

Instead of reacting to false and misleading information on social media, ensure a research-based approach, the governor advised the students adding that reacting against corruption should be based on real data and facts from international organizations.

Rehman noted that destruction and violent protests were extremely detrimental to the country. He said that determining those who merely talk against corruption and those who take practical actions was imperative.

the governor said success in education is possible through collaboration with the private sector. Honesty and high moral values are the keys to success in practical life, he maintained.

Vice Chancellors (VCs) of public and private universities besides parents and graduating students were in attendance.

Earlier, the governor disbursed medals and degrees to the students.