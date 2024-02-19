Open Menu

Equipping Students With IT, AI Crying Need Of Hour: Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Equipping students with IT, AI crying need of hour: Governor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that equipping students with Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the dire need of the hour.

Addressing a convocation of a private institute here on Monday, he stated in the modern era, acquiring knowledge of modern sciences and arts is essential for progress and success.

He informed that hard work and consistency play a crucial role in the journey of progress.

Instead of reacting to false and misleading information on social media, ensure a research-based approach, the governor advised the students adding that reacting against corruption should be based on real data and facts from international organizations.

Rehman noted that destruction and violent protests were extremely detrimental to the country. He said that determining those who merely talk against corruption and those who take practical actions was imperative.

the governor said success in education is possible through collaboration with the private sector. Honesty and high moral values are the keys to success in practical life, he maintained.

Vice Chancellors (VCs) of public and private universities besides parents and graduating students were in attendance.

Earlier, the governor disbursed medals and degrees to the students.

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Governor Education Punjab Social Media Progress Moral From

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan