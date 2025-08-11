Equipping younger generation with modern technology, AI, among govt’s top priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that equipping the younger generation with comprehensive knowledge of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) was among the top priorities of the government, so that they could compete with the global youth on an equal footing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that equipping the younger generation with comprehensive knowledge of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) was among the top priorities of the government, so that they could compete with the global youth on an equal footing.

On International Youth Day, being observed on August 12, he said Pakistan joined the global community in paying tribute to the youth population around the world and especially to the youth of Pakistan.

“The theme for International Youth Day 2025 is 'Actions for Local Youth in the Context of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pakistan’s youth are not only a symbol of determination, courage, and resilience, but they also serve as a driving force in the country's economic development,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the young people were bringing laurels to the nation at the national and international fora and were actively contributing to various sectors of the national economy.

The prime minister observed that the skilled youth were playing a key role in economic activities by utilizing their intelligence and energy to ensure the benefits of development reach the general public.

The Federal government was implementing various policies as well as taking practical measures to enhance the education, skills, and professional capacity of the youth, he added.

The National Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025 would undoubtedly assist youth in applying modern technology across various sectors in line with the demands of the current era, he said, adding the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) was successfully enhancing the skills of millions of young individuals.

In addition, he said the Prime Minister’s Youth business and Agricultural Loan Scheme was actively helping young people bring their entrepreneurial and agricultural potential into practical implementation.

The government initiatives also included technical and IT training, paid internships, and education loan programs for student youth, he added.

The prime minister further said the youth volunteer participation in addressing the local day-to-day issues was a unique trait and part of Pakistan's social heritage.

“The selfless service of these volunteers during emergencies, crises, and natural disasters is truly commendable. In this connection, the government has also launched community-level platforms for youth under the Uraan Pakistan initiative,” he opined.

The prime minister stressed that on this day, they reaffirmed their collective commitment; as federal and provincial governments, parents, teachers, religious and community leaders; to empower the younger generation as custodians of their religious, cultural, and social values, and to prepare them as the guarantors of a prosperous future enriched with economic growth and modern technology.