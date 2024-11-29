Open Menu

Equipping Youth With High-tech Skills Priority Of Govt: Mashhood

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that PMYP was taking various initiatives to explore the potential and provide more employment opportunities, resources and support to the youth.

Addressing the "Bridging Educational Polarization For Social Harmony " ceremony, he said that youth is the future of Pakistan and that equipping young individuals with both high-tech and conventional skills was the priority of the government.

"Our goal is to ensure that every young Pakistani has the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

By focusing on both high-tech and traditional skill development, we aim to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth."

Calling Youth the "Ambassadors of Pakistan," he urged them to work hard honestly and glorify the name of Pakistan.

The Chairman highlighted several existing and upcoming initiatives under the PMYP including, PM Skill Development Programs (NAVTTC), PM Youth Laptop Scheme, Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, PM Youth Internship Program, National Innovation Award, setting of the PM National Youth Council, PM National Volunteer Corps, PM Digital Youth Hub, PM Talent Hunt, Youth sports League, PM Sports academies, Green Energy Solarization and PM Green Youth Movement to empower the future generations.

He said that after becoming a nuclear power, the threat of conventional wars decreased, however, attempts were being made to weaken Pakistan internally, adding youth were misled in the recent past from the right path, “We know what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Yemen; where youth is on the street, unemployed, and without education.”

He said that by harnessing the creativity, energy, and commitment of the youth, "We can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations."

