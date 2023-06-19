Equitable financial share for merged areas in NFC to expedite pace of economic development: Seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Secretary Muhammad Ayaz here Monday emphasized the need for pursuing an equitable financial share for the merged areas in the National Financial Commission (NFC) Award post-merger for its speedy growth and development.

He said the development commitment for the merged areas under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) was a significant step in the right direction and underlined the need for its swift release for prosperity of tribesmen.

He was addressing a seminar organized by the KP Department of Finance where speakers deliberated on different issues to address the financing requirements for the development of the merged areas and build a consensus among those willing to take forward the needs of the province.

The seminar brought together key government stakeholders, politicians, and provincial cabinet members for a dialogue on the under-financing experienced by the merged areas and the possible short and long-term solutions.

Himayat Ullah Khan, KP Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Energy and Power, reiterated the need to raise the issue of pursuing the due NFC share for the development of the merged areas on various forums.

He pushed for improved collaboration between the political leadership and the bureaucratic system, as well as academia and the media to build public opinion and fulfill the promises made to people of the merged areas.

Former senator and veteran politician Farhatullah Babar, Qaumi Watan Party Provincial Chair Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, KP's caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Manzoor Afridi, and caretaker Minister for Local Government Advocate Sanwal Nazir and Dr. Musharraf Rasool Cyan, a member of the KP NFC, were among those who participated in the discussion and pledged to take the issue forward irrespective of political affiliation.