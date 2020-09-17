Equitable FTA between Pakistan, Turkey emphasized

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange of Turkey (TOBB) have urged Pakistan and Turkish governments to speed up the process of signing an equitable and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to duly exploit big potential markets of the two friendly Muslim countries

Such assertion came at a joint meeting of board of Directors of Pak-Turkey Chamber of Commerce organized via zoom link, which was co-chaired by Amjad Rafi representing FPCCI and Dr. Omar Bolt of TOBB in presence of Ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mustafa Yardakul. Both the ambassadors acknowledge the efforts of these apex trade bodies for promoting bilateral economic cooperation, said FPCCI statement here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Chairman TPC Forum (Turkish chapter) Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat said the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey was very low. Increased mutual efforts and initiatives of both Chambers would help boost it.

Co-Chairman TPC Forum (Pakistan Chapter) Amjad Rafi emphasized on early implementation of FTA for enhancement of bilateral trade. He, however, was of the opinion that being competitors in textile and denim fabric, Turkey should consider to give concession to Pakistani products at par with those availed by European Union so that Pakistani products could find better space in Turkish market.

He also highlighted that there was enormous opportunities for collaboration in various sectors including tourism, education, construction, infrastructure development, health, entertainment etc.

Pakistan's exports to Turkey was hampered by the imposition of countervailing duties by Turkey and the recent enhancement of custom duties on various items including textile resulting in further reduction of Pakistan's exports.

He stressed on transfer of technology in various sectors and joint ventures under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Ambassadors of both the countries made comprehensive presentations on economic issues and assured their full support to the Board of Directors of the forum to enhance the bilateral trade to Dollars five billion as desired by the heads of the states.

They advised to intensify interaction between the business communities of both of countries.

Members of Board of Directors also exchanged views on various specific sectors including power, solar energy, marble, textile, tourism, education, surgical instruments, construction etc. and also discussed the need of organizing business roadshows, forums, and trade fairs to explore new avenues of business and investment in both countries.

FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman spoke about collaboration in education and SMEs sector and sought support from TOBB in both sectors.

Sr. Vice Chairman of TPCCIF, Naseer Hayatt Magoo also spoke on the exploration of new sectors and areas for joint ventures and non-traditional items.