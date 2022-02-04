ERA elections held; Adnan Lodhi elected president

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Adnan Lodhi was elected unopposed as President of the Education Reporters Association (ERA) during the elections 2022-23 held at meeting room of the Government College University (GCU) here on Friday.

The newly-elected body comprised Junaid Riaz (C42) Senior Vice-President, Kiran Butt (Minute Mirror), Mian Zohaib (7 news) Vice- President, Mian Ali (Nawa-i-Waqt) General Secretary, Mian Amir (Joint Secretary), Mian Shoaib (Finance Secretary) and Imran Latif (Secretary Information). Atif Pervaiz (Lahore News) and Imran Younas were assigned to head Events and Tour Committee.

Naeem Niazi (APP) and Hassan Abbas (business Recorder) were declared Patron and Chairman of ERA respectively.

Chief Election Commissioner Saima Nawaz Chaudhry announced the results with Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, General Secretary PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azaeem and a large number of journalists including Rehman Bhutta, Mian Abid, Amir Mirza and Tanveer Shahzad attended the proceedings as observers.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of the ERA, and expressed the hope that the journalist body would work for the betterment of the education sector.

He said journalists are torch-bearers of truth and they must stand by the educators to make the reforms agenda in education possible, adding that journalists must work in unison with the academia to achieve revolution in education.

The newly elected president Adnan Lodhi reiterated the resolve to serve the cause of education and highlight the issues faced by the education sector. He urged the VC GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi to create special seats for the children of journalists in admission to the GCU.