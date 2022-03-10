UrduPoint.com

Era Of Corrupt Politicians To End After Failure Of No-confidence Motion: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the era of corrupt politicians in Pakistan will come to an end after the failure of the no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the era of corrupt politicians in Pakistan will come to an end after the failure of the no-confidence motion.

In his tweet, the federal minister said, "After the failure of the no-confidence motion, the era of corrupt politicians will come to an end in Pakistan".

He continued, "InshAllah, the era of politics of transparency and national interest will move forward under the leadership of Imran Khan".

In another tweet, Shibli Faraz criticized Bilawal Bhutto for blaming Prime Minister Imran Khan's family, saying "Bilawal who has been blaming the Prime Minister's family has forgotten that his father is known all over the world as Mr. 10 percent".

