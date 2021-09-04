Era of loot & plunder is over: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesman to the Punjab Government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that the era of looting and plundering had passed and the PML-N leaders were lying just to secure their jobs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesman to the Punjab Government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that the era of looting and plundering had passed and the PML-N leaders were lying just to secure their jobs.

Talking to media here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, he said that Uzma Bukhari, the slanderer, is bewildered by the transparency of the PTI government and trying to spread misleading propaganda.

He said, the incompetent lawyer of PML-N, Uzma Bukhari is lying just to secure her job.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, transparency was promoted in Punjab and corrupt mafia was eradicated.

He said that Usma Bukhari should look at the black deeds of convicted fugitive leader of PML-N before making baseless allegation. The PML-N leadership was involved in looting and plunder of the national wealth.

Fayyaz Chohan said that while playing the role of spokesperson of fake 'Khadim-e-Ala', Uzma Bukhari has lost her mind and she has become a patient who is day-dreaming.

He said that she should remember that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar does not take kickbacks in projects like her fake leaders.

The Names of the Sharif brothers who looted national wealth and became rich through fake TTs have been written in black words in the history.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Uzma Bukhari who slandered Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar should be ashamed. The incompetent lawyer is speechless over the record corruption of her fugitive leader and fake 'Khadim-e-Ala'.

The scandals of the most corrupt leaders of 'Meem and Sheen' Leagues is in front of the entire nation, he added.