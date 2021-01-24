UrduPoint.com
Era Of Progress, Development Begins In Hangu: CM's Aide

Sun 24th January 2021

Era of progress, development begins in Hangu: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that various projects of solarization, gas & electricity supply, tube-wells and roads have been approved for Tehsil Doaba, district Hangu.

Addressing a ceremony at Doaba, district Hangu, he said that beside Karboha Road, an amount of Rs.390 million would be spent on 19-Kilometer Dalan Road. He said tenders for the construction of five and seven kilometers have been issued.

He said beside the up-gradation of various schools, a hefty amount has also been allocated for the beautification of district Hangu.

The special assistant said that development and establishment of peace in the area is their constitutional responsibility. He said, the completion of development schemes is not meant to appease someone and added that they will not injure the confidence of the people.

Mohammad Zahoor Shakir said that the era of progress and development had begun in the area and all development al funds would be spent on the welfare of the electorates.

