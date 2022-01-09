UrduPoint.com

Era Of Progress, Development In NMDs Begins: SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the era of progress and development in the newly merged districts (NMDs) has begun under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Talking to a delegation of Tochi Welfare Organization here on Sunday, he said that the steps of the provincial government has started bearing fruits in the name of Sehat Card, police services, educational scholarships and better sanitation system.

The delegation was consisted of Shams-ur-Rehman, Zia-ul-Islam, Engineer Rehmatullah Khan, Mamoor Jan Dawar and other notables of the area.

The special assistant said that Mahmood Khan is the first chief minister in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who has focused on the development of all districts without any political point scoring.

He said that settled districts, the newly merged districts have also put on the path of progress and development.

He said that Information Department has spread a network of Pakhtunkhwa Radio to keep the people inform about development initiatives and other important issues. He said that maximum steps have also been taken for bringing reforms in police while educational institutions have also been activated and revived.

Barrister said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, he will soon visit North Waziristan to further strengthen contacts between the people and provincial government.

