Era of prosperity imminent: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khan Khattak has made it clear that the era of prosperity was imminent soon after Imran Khan's prudent policies were resulting in Pakistan getting rid of external world debt.

Addressing a big public meeting at village Salem Khan District Swabi on Saturday afternoon, he said that unfortunately opposition was criticizing the government without making unnecessary accusations instead of giving good suggestions and guidance.

He said the opposition should show faults to the government and if the government has any flaws it would solve it, adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan was a tremendous leader of great vision as he had made tough decisions and hopefully Pakistan would come up very soon in the rank of prosperous countries of the world.

He said the previous governments put the country under huge debt but when the PTI government came into power, the brave leader Prime Minister Imran Khan made tough decisions and swept the country out of difficult time. "These tough decisions were made to put the country on its feet and the problems and economic crises would end very soon from now," he informed.

"The income and expenditure of the country are not equal and the income is not greater than the expenditure, the development and prosperity of the country cannot be achieved," he said, adding, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has a mind and thought that the country could go on track and achieve development.

" He said that previous governments had left terrorism and debt in the country which gave bad name to Pakistan globally. The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, busying in correcting wrong doings of previous rulers. "We have inherited a ruined economy and the opposition has criticized it but does not give good suggestions to the government to provide relieve to the common people," Pervez Khattak added.

"The opposition rejected the elections and was unable to govern, he said, adding, "the previous governments had borrowed $ 30 billion and now we are paying the same loan with interest instead of appreciating on the govt the opposition criticizing us." The Federal Minister for Defense said that Health Insaf cards would be given to the people of the entire province. He said, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was truly serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we had fully confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan iwa leading the country in right direction and on the right path where common man would be provided all facilities of life and chances to grow.

The public meeting was also addressed by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.