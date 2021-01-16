Era of real change has started: CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a new era of real change in the province as well as the country has started now.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, he said that for the first time, projects had been designed according to the needs of people with the consultation of public representatives.

The CM said that backward areas were being turned into developed ones and new universities and hospitals were being set up in far-flung areas. He added that every city would be given a separate development package. He said that personal liking and disliking affected the development projects in the past and resources were wasted by ignoring the public priorities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused on the development of every area, he added. Everyone is being taken on board for sustainable development and prosperity of people, he said.