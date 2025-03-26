Open Menu

Eradicate Crime And Ensure Public Safety Remains Unwavering: SSP Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry the Larkana Police have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past two and a half months on Wednesda

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry the Larkana Police have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past two and a half months on Wednesday.

SSP staed that 79 police encounters, 03 dacoits were killed, 16 dacoits arrested in injured condition, 22 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested, 103 proclaimed offenders arrested, 341 absconders arrested,40 illegal arms cases registered,03 Kalashnikovs recovered,33 pistols recovered, 05 revolvers recovered, 03 shotguns recovered,02 hand grenades recovered, 101 drug dealers arrested, 91 cases registered against drug dealers, 95 kg 985 grams of hashish recovered, 253 bottles of liquor recovered,45 kg 500 grams of gutka recovered, 07 stolen cars recovered,03 tractors recovered, 39 stolen buffaloes/livestock recovered, 87 motorcycles recovered, 05 Chingchi rickshaws/Loader rickshaws recovered, 02 Datsun/Suzuki vehicles recovered, PKR 2,055,000 cash recovered,70 missing/stolen/snatched mobile phones recovered, he added more.

Ahmed Chaudhry said that targeted operations against anti-social elements have been launched in both Katcha (riverine) and Pakka (settled) areas, which remain ongoing.

As per SSP Larkana's directives, stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners by ASP City Abdullah Afzal,ASP Ratodero Flight Lieutenant (Retd.) Muhammad Ali,DSP Bakrani Mir Imdad Ali Talpur,DSP Saddar Saad Jabbar,DSP Aqil Fahad Irshad Mughal,DSP Headquarters Asadullah Sheikh,Incharge IT Sub-Inspector Ghulam Shabbir Mirani.

Citizens expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Larkana Police’s efforts in recovering stolen property.

SSP Larkana emphasized"Our resolve to eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering. We will continue to act decisively against all threats to social harmony."

Recent Stories

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

11 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

1 hour ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

1 hour ago
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

1 hour ago
 1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

34 minutes ago
 China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

34 minutes ago
 Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Co ..

Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court

34 minutes ago
 Commercial bakers found selling substandard and ex ..

Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Cap ..

Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan