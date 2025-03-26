Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry the Larkana Police have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past two and a half months on Wednesda

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry the Larkana Police have demonstrated exceptional performance over the past two and a half months on Wednesday.

SSP staed that 79 police encounters, 03 dacoits were killed, 16 dacoits arrested in injured condition, 22 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested, 103 proclaimed offenders arrested, 341 absconders arrested,40 illegal arms cases registered,03 Kalashnikovs recovered,33 pistols recovered, 05 revolvers recovered, 03 shotguns recovered,02 hand grenades recovered, 101 drug dealers arrested, 91 cases registered against drug dealers, 95 kg 985 grams of hashish recovered, 253 bottles of liquor recovered,45 kg 500 grams of gutka recovered, 07 stolen cars recovered,03 tractors recovered, 39 stolen buffaloes/livestock recovered, 87 motorcycles recovered, 05 Chingchi rickshaws/Loader rickshaws recovered, 02 Datsun/Suzuki vehicles recovered, PKR 2,055,000 cash recovered,70 missing/stolen/snatched mobile phones recovered, he added more.

Ahmed Chaudhry said that targeted operations against anti-social elements have been launched in both Katcha (riverine) and Pakka (settled) areas, which remain ongoing.

As per SSP Larkana's directives, stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners by ASP City Abdullah Afzal,ASP Ratodero Flight Lieutenant (Retd.) Muhammad Ali,DSP Bakrani Mir Imdad Ali Talpur,DSP Saddar Saad Jabbar,DSP Aqil Fahad Irshad Mughal,DSP Headquarters Asadullah Sheikh,Incharge IT Sub-Inspector Ghulam Shabbir Mirani.

Citizens expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Larkana Police’s efforts in recovering stolen property.

SSP Larkana emphasized"Our resolve to eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering. We will continue to act decisively against all threats to social harmony."