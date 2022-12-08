UrduPoint.com

Eradicating Corruption Our National, Constitutional Responsibility, Says CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Thursday said it was our national and constitutional responsibility to play a role in eliminating corruption as it has been affecting the performance of government departments and institutions

He expressed these views in one of his messages on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day.

He said corruption was a scourge and the biggest obstacle to achieving sustainable development.

The CM Balochistan said: "Corruption is like a termite that not only destroys the foundations of the country and nation but also takes away the right to live with dignity in the world. The success of any government depends on its transparent institutions, where people work for the country's interest. When people in society are selfish and prefer personal interest to the country's interest, corruption becomes certain.

" Along with creating awareness among the people against corruption, there was a need to ensure the delivery of justice without discrimination, he added.

He said a strategy of reward for good deeds and punishment for bad deeds must be adopted to ensure the eradication of corruption in society. The role of the young generation was very important in eradicating corruption, he underlined.

Bizenjo said the establishment of good governance and elimination of corruption were the most important goals of the incumbent provincial government because, without it, development was not possible.

"We were strengthening the institutions to achieve our objectives which would help to eradicate corruption. In this regard, attention was being paid to strengthening the Anti-Corruption Department and Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMI)."

