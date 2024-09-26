Eradicating fake news top priority of PML-N govt: Daniyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Daniyal Chaudhry, on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to upholding freedom of expression, emphasizing the need to combat the spread of fake news.

He made these remarks during the 19th General Council meeting of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP).

Chaudhry highlighted the critical role the PCP plays in maintaining media integrity and expressed his full support for the council’s efforts.

“Our government firmly believes in the freedom of expression, but at the same time, we must discourage the dissemination of fake news,” he said.

He commended the integrity and leadership of PCP Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon, stating that Jadoon has significantly contributed to the council’s success.

"The Chairman is a man of integrity and good standing. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the council operates effectively," Chaudhry added.

Daniyal Chaudhry assured the members of the General Council that he would act as a bridge between the PCP and the government, promising to raise their concerns directly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I am part of you, and I will forward all your concerns to the Prime Minister. No organization can thrive without adequate resources, and I will work to ensure your grievances are addressed," he said.

He also noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly would soon appoint two MNAs to further strengthen the PCP’s efforts.

The parliamentary secretary thanked the council members for their contributions and pledged to work closely with them to enhance the institution's role.

In his remarks, Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon thanked Daniyal Chaudhry for his support and the council members for their hard work.

He highlighted the construction of the new PCP secretariat as a key milestone achieved during his tenure.

The council members praised Jadoon's leadership and reiterated their commitment to supporting the PCP’s mission to uphold media ethics and combat disinformation.