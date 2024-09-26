Open Menu

Eradicating Fake News Top Priority Of PML-N Govt: Daniyal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Eradicating fake news top priority of PML-N govt: Daniyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Daniyal Chaudhry, on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to upholding freedom of expression, emphasizing the need to combat the spread of fake news.

He made these remarks during the 19th General Council meeting of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP).

Chaudhry highlighted the critical role the PCP plays in maintaining media integrity and expressed his full support for the council’s efforts.

“Our government firmly believes in the freedom of expression, but at the same time, we must discourage the dissemination of fake news,” he said.

He commended the integrity and leadership of PCP Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon, stating that Jadoon has significantly contributed to the council’s success.

"The Chairman is a man of integrity and good standing. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the council operates effectively," Chaudhry added.

Daniyal Chaudhry assured the members of the General Council that he would act as a bridge between the PCP and the government, promising to raise their concerns directly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I am part of you, and I will forward all your concerns to the Prime Minister. No organization can thrive without adequate resources, and I will work to ensure your grievances are addressed," he said.

He also noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly would soon appoint two MNAs to further strengthen the PCP’s efforts.

The parliamentary secretary thanked the council members for their contributions and pledged to work closely with them to enhance the institution's role.

In his remarks, Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon thanked Daniyal Chaudhry for his support and the council members for their hard work.

He highlighted the construction of the new PCP secretariat as a key milestone achieved during his tenure.

The council members praised Jadoon's leadership and reiterated their commitment to supporting the PCP’s mission to uphold media ethics and combat disinformation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Man Same Media All Government

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

5 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

7 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

7 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

7 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan