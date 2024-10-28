Eradicating polio virus, a national responsibility: Commissioner

Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli Monday said that eradicating polio virus was the national responsibility and urged the people to cooperate with workers to vaccinate their children up to five years age

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli Monday said that eradicating polio virus was the national responsibility and urged the people to cooperate with workers to vaccinate their children up to five years age.

He expressed these views while visiting various areas of Umarkot district to monitor the anti-polio campaign.

According to handout, the commissioner said that polio was a virus that made the future builders permanently disabled, adding it was very important to eradicate the crippling disease.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Naveed ur Rahman Lark to speed up the monitoring process to make the polio campaign successful.

On this occasion, the officials of health and revenue departments were present.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also visited Digri Tandojan Muhammad, Noukot Jhuddo tehsils of Mirpurkhas district and other areas and personally reviewed the work of polio teams during campaign.

PP/hms/378