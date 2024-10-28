Eradicating Polio Virus, A National Responsibility: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli Monday said that eradicating polio virus was the national responsibility and urged the people to cooperate with workers to vaccinate their children up to five years age
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli Monday said that eradicating polio virus was the national responsibility and urged the people to cooperate with workers to vaccinate their children up to five years age.
He expressed these views while visiting various areas of Umarkot district to monitor the anti-polio campaign.
According to handout, the commissioner said that polio was a virus that made the future builders permanently disabled, adding it was very important to eradicate the crippling disease.
He directed the Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Naveed ur Rahman Lark to speed up the monitoring process to make the polio campaign successful.
On this occasion, the officials of health and revenue departments were present.
Meanwhile, the commissioner also visited Digri Tandojan Muhammad, Noukot Jhuddo tehsils of Mirpurkhas district and other areas and personally reviewed the work of polio teams during campaign.
PP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan19 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker24 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno24 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 202424 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness rally held40 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand12 minutes ago