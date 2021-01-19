UrduPoint.com
Eradicating Poverty Topmost Agenda Of PM Khan, Says Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said that the complete eradication of poverty was the topmost agenda of Prime minister Imran Khan and incumbent government was concerned with health conditions of underprivileged people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said that the complete eradication of poverty was the topmost agenda of Prime minister Imran Khan and incumbent government was concerned with health conditions of underprivileged people.

The government has taken corrective measures to uplift the marginalized segments of the society, she said while speaking to a Radio current affair program.

She said despite all the pressure during the pandemic, the PM took bold decisions to safeguard the economic interests of the poorest population of the country, adding, Ehsaas is the true reflection of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran khan.

She said Ehsas was a transparent program and only provided to the actual deserving people.

Panah Gah, Langar Khana and cash grants are the most effective programs under the umbrella of Ehsaas, she added.

She further said that PM was very focused towards the nutrition of children and health of the women, adding, it was high time for the government to hunt talented youth and utilize them in the best manner for the development of the country.

