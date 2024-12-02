- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Eradicating women harassment, drug trafficking in educational institutions vital: Governor
Eradicating Women Harassment, Drug Trafficking In Educational Institutions Vital: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Aider Khan said that eradicating women harassment in educational institutions is most important to enable them to play their due role in national development freely
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that eradicating women harassment in educational institutions is most important to enable them to play their due role in national development freely.
He was addressing the 11th convocation of the University of Faisalabad here on Monday. Chairman board of Governors Mian Muhammad Haider Amin, Vice Chairman BoG Dr Muhammad Hamza Amin, Deans, Faculty, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
The governor said that comprehensive policies are being framed to eliminate women harassment as well as clean educational institutions from drug trafficking. He said that some anti-state forces were hatching conspiracies against the county since it came into being. "Our enemies do not want us but we pay tribute to our armed forces who are sacrificing their lives on borders to protect the homeland," he said.
The governor also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of law enforcement agencies.
He also extended warm congratulations to the teachers, graduating students and their parents.
“I appreciated the selfless efforts of parents who have overcome challenges to support their children’s dreams,” the governor said. He asked the graduating students, "As you step into the professional world, remember that we will be proud of your achievements.
You are not just graduating but also going to be ambassadors of knowledge and shall be ready to make your own autograph in the virtual field. I pray that your journey may be filled with a vibrant mosaic of success, fulfillment and a deep sense of purpose. You are the future of a great nation, and your potential knows no bounds."
“I am happy that the girls have taken prominent positions”, he said adding that life is temporary, the real destination would be the hereafter, where we have to live permanently. He said that it was very encouraging that more seats have been reserved and more scholarships allocated for the children of our brotherly Islamic country Palestinian in the university.
“I am pleased to see during my visit that the entire university’s building was decorated with verses of the Holy Quran and Darood-o Salam," he added.
Chairman Board of Governors Mian Muhammad Haider Amin presented the welcome address.
Earlier, medals were conferred on 17 PhDs. Saleem Gold Medals were awarded among 20 graduates, Mukhtar Silver medals were given to 47 graduates and Ameen bronze medals were given to 20 graduates.
Overall 1,794 graduates of various disciplines were awarded degrees during the convocation.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen5 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures5 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier2 minutes ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case2 minutes ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners8 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab23 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly8 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases9 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases9 minutes ago