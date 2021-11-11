UrduPoint.com

Eradication Of Black Sheep From Deptt Need Of Hour, Says DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas on Thursday said that eradication of black sheep from the department was need of hour to improve police image and to restore public trust on the department

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas on Thursday said that eradication of black sheep from the department was need of hour to improve police image and to restore public trust on the department.

Presiding over the crime meeting of the District in his office, syed Nadeem Abass directed officers to identify black sheep in the department and ensure strict action against them.He said that protection of public lives and properties would be the top priority of the police department. He urged officers to ensure quick response on 15-Pukaar calls and avoid misbehaving complainants in the police stations.

He asked officers to improve relationships with civil society in order to control crime.

He said that facilitators of criminals would be treated with iron hands. He directed officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug peddlers. He asked them to bring more improvement in police patrolling to control street crime.

DSP head quarter Ghulam Murtza Bhatti,Incharge development Mehr saeed Ahmed and other officials attended the meeting.

