ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Breau's (NAB) priority was to eradicate corruption and drag the corrupt persons in the dock for recovering the looted amount depositing it in the national exchequer, said NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairing a meeting held to review the overall performance of bureau especially its operation, prosecution, training and research, awareness and prevention division's , he said all resources were being utilized to bring the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

The bureau has recovered Rs71 billion in the last 23 months, besides filing 600 corruption references. Bureau has also fixed a time frame of 10 months for filing a reference by completing all requirements of inquiry or investigations, etc, said a press release.

He said the NAB was sticking to "Accountability for All Policy" and its overall conviction ratio was 70 percent. Several national and international institutions have already lauded the performance of NAB. The bureau has apprehended 44 suspects on their involvement in Mudarba and Musharka scams. NAB has also returned billion of rupee of the people after recovering their investments from fake housing societies. NAB officers believe in protecting the self esteem of every person and its officers consider eradication of corruption as their national responsibility.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and senior officers of the anti graft watchdog were also present.