UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eradication Of Corruption NAB's Foremost Priority: NAB Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Eradication of corruption NAB's foremost priority: NAB chairman

National Accountability Breau's (NAB) priority was to eradicate corruption and drag the corrupt persons in the dock for recovering the looted amount depositing it in the national exchequer, said NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Breau's (NAB) priority was to eradicate corruption and drag the corrupt persons in the dock for recovering the looted amount depositing it in the national exchequer, said NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairing a meeting held to review the overall performance of bureau especially its operation, prosecution, training and research, awareness and prevention division's , he said all resources were being utilized to bring the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

The bureau has recovered Rs71 billion in the last 23 months, besides filing 600 corruption references. Bureau has also fixed a time frame of 10 months for filing a reference by completing all requirements of inquiry or investigations, etc, said a press release.

He said the NAB was sticking to "Accountability for All Policy" and its overall conviction ratio was 70 percent. Several national and international institutions have already lauded the performance of NAB. The bureau has apprehended 44 suspects on their involvement in Mudarba and Musharka scams. NAB has also returned billion of rupee of the people after recovering their investments from fake housing societies. NAB officers believe in protecting the self esteem of every person and its officers consider eradication of corruption as their national responsibility.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and senior officers of the anti graft watchdog were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau All From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Strikes, student rallies as protests build in Iraq ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has rich multi-cultural heritage, Preside ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina's Grossi Selected As New Director Genera ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi opposes JUI-F's Azadi March

23 minutes ago

Flooding in Central African Republic leaves at lea ..

5 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.