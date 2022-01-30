UrduPoint.com

Eradication Of Corruption, Top Priority Of PTI Govt: Ishtiaq

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Eradication of corruption, top priority of PTI govt: Ishtiaq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday said the eradication of corruption was the top priority of the PTI government and it has taken concrete steps to eradicate this menace besides for the welfare of the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a function here which was also attended by the elders of the area. He said that work has been started on development projects worth billions of rupees. He said the efforts were being made to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

Ishtiaq Urmar said the only solution for the development of the nation and the country was complete eradication of corruption from the country which was the determination and vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, it would be put into practice in all circumstances.

He said the PTI government has put the country's system in the right direction which has improved the country's economy and made it more stable than in previous decades.

He appealed to the people and political and social elders to continue their support for the success of the government's efforts for the welfare of the country and the nation.

Ishtiaq Urmar said their doors were always open to serve the people because they believe in selfless service of the people.

