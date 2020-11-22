Eradication of crimes, best service to citizens objectives of Punjab Police: IG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that eradication of criminal elements and easy delivery of the best service to citizens are main objectives of the department.

All command officers should promote a sense of security in the society while maintaining the rule of law through friendly policing, he added.

Talking to APP here Sunday, the IGP said that officials detaining any accused illegally did not deserve any concession as the entire force had to face criticism due to a few black sheep. The departmental action and legal proceedings against those responsible for death in custody should not be spared and they must be held accountable for their misdeeds.

To a question, he said the SP Complaints would play a more effective role for timely registration of complaints of citizens, and proceedings under Section 182 will not be delayed against the officials who lodged false FIRs.

Eradication the abuse of children and women was one of his top priorities so optimum use of forensic science and geo-fencing were being ensured to punish involved in heinous crimes, he responded to a query.

IGP Inam Ghani mentioned that new vehicles of Police Department provided by the government were being used only for operational duties in the police stations, asserting: "In the current difficult economic conditions, the Punjab government has provided us new vehicles and other resources, and in return, we have to improve our performance by uprooting crimes and strengthening writ of the government." Responding to yet another question, the IGP disclosed that by end of this month, digital road signs would be installed across the province and use of this modern technology will help educate the road users in effective manner. Tests for issuance of driving licensc to citizens was also being revamped and expedited that will fully benefit the citizens and also enhance transparency and merit, he added.

He was of the view that better attitude of police force was a key to establish and improve trust between the police and citizens, therefore, the police department under his command was also focused on this factor to ensure better public service delivery.

"We can win hearts of citizens by performing our duties in the best possible way," he observed.

The IGP said that regular shooting practice of policemen was being ensured in all the districts as this will definitely improve their performance in any emergency as well as fighting against the hard criminals.

Regarding kite-flying, he said that people involved in production, sale and use of metallic strings for kites did not deserve any mercy so all the circle officers should intensify the operations against those violating the kite flying ban in their respective areas. With an effective strategy, he said, the elements involved in this dangerous game were being put behind the bars so that precious lives of innocent citizens could be protected.

A crackdown was being intensified against illegal and unlicensed firearms holders in all districts, he said and added that licensed arms misused in various incidents were being suspended in close coordination with the agencies concerned.

Inam Ghani maintained that operations against accused, fugitives and anti-social elements had been intensified across the province and DPOs were striving to arrest big crooks and drug dealers besides monitoring various crackdowns under their supervision.

The IGP said he had directed all the officers to ensure free registration of crimes; crime control and workout rate must be improved; and carry out intelligence-based operations to arrest culprits involved in heinous crimes, including drug trafficking, human smuggling, child abuse and violence against women etc. All the police officers had also been directed that there should be no delay in taking action against misuse of Loudspeaker Act, wall-chalking and broadcasting of hateful material under National Action Plan, he added.

The IG said that he had also issued orders to all officers on duty at police stations, fields and other places to take precautionary measures and SOPs to protect themselves from coronavirus.