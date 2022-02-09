Eradication of crimes top priority: DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has said police are committed to eradicate crimes from the district besides protecting lives and property of people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with journalists at Police-lines here on Wednesday.

He said that cooperation of the general public and media was vital for elimination ofcrimes from the society, adding that criminal elements would be dealt with an iron hand.