Eradication Of Crimes Top Priority: DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Eradication of crimes top priority: DPO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The district police were determined to eradicate crimes as protection of lives and property of people was top priority of the police, said district police officer Syed Zeeshan Raza.

After his introductory meeting with journalists here on Saturday, he said that he and his team would be ever ready to take any step which could help to resolve the public issues and maintain a peaceful environment.

He urged the media to extend their full cooperation with police and other law enforcement agencies to make the Sialkot a peaceful district.

He said that journalists should do positive journalism so that crimes could be eradicated from the district.

He said that justice would be provided to every citizen without any discrimination.

The DPO said that criminal elements would be dealt with an iron hand.

He believed that cooperation of general public and media as well, was vital forthe eradication of crimes from the society.

