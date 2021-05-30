PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that eradication of environmental pollution is at the forefront of the current government's manifesto and joint efforts are needed to achieve this goal.

He said that the provincial government in collaboration with the Federal government has launched the billion Tree Afforestation Project, the success of which is still being appreciated globally. Billion Tree will usher in a green revolution across the country.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that the importance of forests cannot be denied. Forests are an invaluable gift of nature. In order to control climate change, afforestation is urgently needed today which we all have to do as an ongoing charity.

He said that climate change and environmental pollution are becoming a serious threat to the whole world while the emission of harmful gases is increasing day by day.

Therefore, he said, a clean and green environment is urgently needed for human survival. He said, it is imperative that every individual of the nation fully supports the government in the protection of forests and elimination of environmental pollution and try to play its role in creating a green and lush environment by planting at least one plant.

Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar said that the pro-people PTI government has initiated effective action against the timber mafia which causes environmental degradation for its own short-term interest.