Eradication Of Menaces Of Regionalism, Tribalism From AJK's Politics Atop Priorities: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has said that his only mission, following the eradication of regionalism and tribalism in AJK's politics, was to foster unified and coordinated efforts to mobilize international community to seek an early settlement of Kashmir issue.

According to president office, the president said that it was high time that leadership across the political spectrum should join their forces and work together to promote Kashmir cause and expose the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir both at national and international level.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in IIOJK, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Indian forces have broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

Terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong proponent of Hindutva ideology, the president said that the BJP government led by PM Modi was hell bent on turning India into a Hindu Rashtra, where there is no place for religious minorities.

He was of the view that the Kashmir issue has become more international sized due to BJP's sledgehammer policies.

Barrister Chaudhry said that during his recent trip to the UK and US he has effectively highlighted the Kashmir cause and emphasized on early resolution of the lingering Kashmir issue.

Similarly, the president said that he had sought the Muslim countries' urgent attention towards the situation in Indian held territory. Referring to the Indian spy agency's role in the murder of Sikh activist in Canada, he said that the incident has left India exposed at global level.

