UrduPoint.com

Eradication Of Narcotics Collective Responsibility: Ijaz Shah

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:41 AM

Eradication of narcotics collective responsibility: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said it was the shared responsibility of all stakeholders to make efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the country.

Addressing the passing out parade of Assistant Directors, Inspectors, Sub-inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Constables at Armored Corps Centre Nowshera, he said, the federal government alone could not deal with the problem as there were six million drug addicts in the country as per the 2012 Report.

"The federal and provincial departments and masses would have to make joint efforts to purge the menace of drugs from the society", Shah emphasized.

The minister also congratulated the passing out officers and officials for completing their training course. He urged the youth to work to fulfill the expectations of their parents.

Ijaz also appreciated officials for imparting quality training to new officers and officials during the last six months.

He said that the department being chosen by the youth would brighten and secure their future with the prestige of serving the nation from the front.

The minister said that it was the target of the government to save its young generation from the scourge of drugs.

He also stressed for cutting the supply lines besides taking measures for the drug reduction demand, along with special focus on the awareness-raising and rehabilitation of drug addicts in the society. "We are not the drug-producing state, but a victim of narcotics", he regretted.

He highlighted the measures taken by the government to deal with COVID-19 and environmental issues.

He said, "The entire world has appreciated the performance of the Pakistani government, especially the NCOC for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective way".

He has urged people to get fully vaccinated at the earliest to stay safe from the new variant of Coronavirus.

The minister said that the Green Pakistan project launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan had also received appreciation from the international community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Drugs Young Nowshera All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.