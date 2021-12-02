Eradication of narcotics collective responsibility: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said it was the shared responsibility of all stakeholders to make efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the country.

Addressing the passing out parade of Assistant Directors, Inspectors, Sub-inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Constables at Armored Corps Centre Nowshera, he said, the federal government alone could not deal with the problem as there were six million drug addicts in the country as per the 2012 Report.

"The federal and provincial departments and masses would have to make joint efforts to purge the menace of drugs from the society", Shah emphasized.

The minister also congratulated the passing out officers and officials for completing their training course. He urged the youth to work to fulfill the expectations of their parents.

Ijaz also appreciated officials for imparting quality training to new officers and officials during the last six months.

He said that the department being chosen by the youth would brighten and secure their future with the prestige of serving the nation from the front.

The minister said that it was the target of the government to save its young generation from the scourge of drugs.

He also stressed for cutting the supply lines besides taking measures for the drug reduction demand, along with special focus on the awareness-raising and rehabilitation of drug addicts in the society. "We are not the drug-producing state, but a victim of narcotics", he regretted.

He highlighted the measures taken by the government to deal with COVID-19 and environmental issues.

He said, "The entire world has appreciated the performance of the Pakistani government, especially the NCOC for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective way".

He has urged people to get fully vaccinated at the earliest to stay safe from the new variant of Coronavirus.

The minister said that the Green Pakistan project launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan had also received appreciation from the international community.