QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal said that the eradication of infectious diseases like polio and the protection of polio workers are among the top priorities of the district administration.

He said during the launch of the anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children here at the office on Tuesday.

ADC Zhob, District Health Officer Zhob, were also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "Two drops of polio prevention can save your children from disabilities for their whole life. Anti-polio drops are important to save future generations." He said that the polio campaign has started from November 28.

DC appealed the parents to cooperate with the teams participating in the polio campaign and vaccinate their children up to five years.

He said that polio workers are our heroes and I pay tribute to the services of frontline workers.