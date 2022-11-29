UrduPoint.com

Eradication Of Polio Administration's Top Priority: DC

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Eradication of polio administration's top priority: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal said that the eradication of infectious diseases like polio and the protection of polio workers are among the top priorities of the district administration.

He said during the launch of the anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children here at the office on Tuesday.

ADC Zhob, District Health Officer Zhob, were also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "Two drops of polio prevention can save your children from disabilities for their whole life. Anti-polio drops are important to save future generations." He said that the polio campaign has started from November 28.

DC appealed the parents to cooperate with the teams participating in the polio campaign and vaccinate their children up to five years.

He said that polio workers are our heroes and I pay tribute to the services of frontline workers.

Related Topics

Polio Zhob November From Top

Recent Stories

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bow ..

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bowling attack

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

16 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

28 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.