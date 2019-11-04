Eradication of polio among topmost priorities of govt: CS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz Monday said that eradication of polio virus was our collective responsibility and all available resources will be utilized to achieve this goal.

Eradication of Polio virus, he said was among the topmost priorities of the incumbent government adding the role of divisional and deputy commissioners was of prime importance in this regard.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting of Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force here, which was attended by secretaries concerned, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, high-ups of Emergency Operation Centers from Islamabad and Peshawar and representatives of UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO).

Chairperson Provincial Standing Committee on Health, Dr Sumara Shams was also present.

Head of Provincial Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit briefed the meeting regarding different aspects of anti-polio campaigns, efforts of provincial government towards this end and problems being faced in taking forward the anti-polio mission.

The meeting also deliberated in detail over different proposals and plans to achieve the desired goals and make the anti-polio campaigns a success story. The meeting also agreed upon that no negligence on party of polio staff would be tolerated during the campaigns.