Eradication of polio crucial to save new generation: PGMI principal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Principal Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that eradication of dangerous disease like polio was essential to save the new generation from disability and build a healthy society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Principal Postgraduate Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that eradication of dangerous disease like polio was essential to save the new generation from disability and build a healthy society.

He expressed these views while inspecting the counter set up for polio vaccination of children at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

The principal said that polio was not only a disease but threat to the future of the nation, adding that for the purpose apart from the government and the health department "we all must make concerted efforts and people must move forward and support the medical community".

He said that six counters had been set up at LGH in different departments for the polio campaign and a mobile team had also been formed which would provide polio drops to the children coming to different departments of the hospital. "These arrangements will continue from Dec 13 to 18 at scheduled times for providing this facility to the general public," he added.

Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr. Abdul Aziz and other senior doctors were also present.