Eradication of polio, essential for healthy future; Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said a healthy future could be ensured in the province by making the polio campaign successes while the success of the polio drive is not possible without the cooperation of parents and civil society.

He said the polio cases were increased over the past few months which was a cause of concern and all the concerned relevant departments have to review their weaknesses aimed to remove their flaws to control the polio diseases.

He expressed these views in his message issued here on the occasion of starting a special anti-polio campaign in 25 districts of province which was inaugurated by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi in Quetta.

He urged the society members including political, tribal elders, scholars, and parents should play their important role in making a successful polio campaign in order to save children from the crippling of diseases.

"To ensure that polio teams have access to every child in all areas so that no child will remain from anti-polio drops, he said saying that we must work with a strong national to eradicate the contagious disease like polio.

He said we could give a safe and healthy future to our children by defeating polio saying that parents should understand how important two drops of anti-polio are for their children. The district administrations should provide all possible facilities and protection to polio teams, he directed.

The Chief Minister also instructed deputy commissioners of respective areas that they monitor ongoing polio drive to ensure the achievement of polio campaign targets in Balochistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Amelda Gates Foundation for the elimination of polio in Balochistan.