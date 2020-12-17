UrduPoint.com
Eradication Of Polio Top Priority: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Thursday said that polio eradication was a national cause and also on top priority of district administration to combat it with commitment and dedication.

He said this while chairing a meeting which reviewed the anti polio drive arrangements at DC office here.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to play their role and give full support to the polio drive so as to efforts being made to eliminate the polio virus.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar to focus on the refusal cases to get rid of this crippled eases.

He advised the deputy commissioners to visit their areas and strengthen the liaison with the community.

He asked them to visit their respective union councils and persuade parents who refused to get vaccinated their children also try to reach out to those who were not found during the campaigns.

They assured the commissioner their full support for the elimination of polio virus from the region as well as from all over the country they said they would stand with Pakistan to eradicate the deadly polio virus.

