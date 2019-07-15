UrduPoint.com
Eradication Of Polio Top Priority: Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro has said that polio eradication is a national cause and it would be top priority of district administration to combat it with constant support mechanism, commitment and dedication

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro has said that polio eradication is a national cause and it would be top priority of district administration to combat it with constant support mechanism, commitment and dedication.

He said this while he was chairing a meeting which reviewed the anti-polio drive on Monday.

He said that polio virus has been eliminated from all over the world except three countries and Pakistan is one of them.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and other districts to play their lead role and give full support to the polio drive so as to efforts being made to eliminate the polio virus from the city is successful to make the Pakistan polio free country.

He also asked the deputy commissioner to focus on the refusal cases to get rid of this crippled eases.

He asked them to visit their respective union councils and persuade parents who refused to get vaccinated their children also try to reach out to those who were not found during the campaigns.

