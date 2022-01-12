Eradication of poverty stresses

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday stressed the need for eradication of poverty and unemployment through development in education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Aslan Shaikh on Wednesday stressed the need for eradication of poverty and unemployment through development in education.

He was addressing as chief guest at the annual function of a private school here which was also attended by the notables, parents, faculty members and educationists.

Arslan said the teachers and faculty members play an important role for the progress of any educational institution. He emphasized the need to bring the academic standard high so as to make headway in the comity of nations.

The advisor said the provincial government was endeavoring to make available facilities for the acquisition of education to the people especially in the villages and rural as well as backward areas.

He showed his satisfaction that such private education institutions were also contributing their bit towards promotion of education.

