Eradication Of Poverty Through Education: Deputy Mayor Sukkur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan has said that it is imperative and need of the hour to wipe out the poverty and unemployment from the country through development and education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan has said that it is imperative and need of the hour to wipe out the poverty and unemployment from the country through development and education.

He was addressing as chief guest at the annual function of a private school here on Monday.

The Deputy Mayor said that the teachers and faculty members play an important role for the progress of any educational institution.

He emphasized the need to bring the academic standard high so as to make headway in the comity of nations.

He said that the present government is endeavoring to make available facilities for the acquisition of education to the people especially in the villages and rural as well as backward areas.

On this occasion the elected representatives, notables, journalists, faculty members, parents and educationists were also present.

He showed his satisfaction that such private education institutions are also contributing their bit towards promotion of education.

