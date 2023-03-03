Eradication of Terrorism, drugs, gambling top priority of police: DPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani has said that eradication of terrorism, drugs, gambling and other social evils from the district was his priority.

While addressing a press conference here in his office, he said good policing was not possible without public support.

He urged the citizens to play their role in the elimination of all crimes by informing the police about any suspicious activity, if they noticed around them. "The police will immediately take action into the matter," he vowed.

About traffic issues in the city, the DPO said the Traffic police was not any revenue department but a force to ensure traffic discipline on roads.

He said the drug smugglers and the gamblers would be sent behind the bars. The police were fighting as front line force against terrorism, he said and added that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain.

The police would take all possible measures for maintaining peace in the society as it was vital for the progress and prosperity of any country.