UrduPoint.com

Eradication Of Terrorism, Drugs, Gambling Top Priority Of Police: DPO

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eradication of Terrorism, drugs, gambling top priority of police: DPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani has said that eradication of terrorism, drugs, gambling and other social evils from the district was his priority.

While addressing a press conference here in his office, he said good policing was not possible without public support.

He urged the citizens to play their role in the elimination of all crimes by informing the police about any suspicious activity, if they noticed around them. "The police will immediately take action into the matter," he vowed.

About traffic issues in the city, the DPO said the Traffic police was not any revenue department but a force to ensure traffic discipline on roads.

He said the drug smugglers and the gamblers would be sent behind the bars. The police were fighting as front line force against terrorism, he said and added that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain.

The police would take all possible measures for maintaining peace in the society as it was vital for the progress and prosperity of any country.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Drugs Traffic Progress All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

13 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

21 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

48 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.