Eradication Of Traditional Police Culture, Justice On Merit A Priority: Addl IGP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:51 PM

Eradication of traditional police culture, justice on merit a priority: Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Catp (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said on Friday that the eradication of traditional police culture and justice on merit was top priority

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Catp (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said on Friday that the eradication of traditional police culture and justice on merit was top priority.

During his visit of Khanewal here, Additional IGP South Punjab said that he assumed the charge of his office with the dedication to make South Punjab crime free.

He said that community policing was best source to restore public trust on police department. He directed officers to ensure strict legal action criminals in order to address the grievances of the complainants.

He said that different initiative have been started in South Punjab to decease crime ratio.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that new instruction of investigation on merit has been introduced in police station which would help provide early justice to people.

Giving briefing on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that comprehensive crackdown was being launched against the criminals under zero tolerance policy to improve performance.

