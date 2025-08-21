ERC set up to assist people living with HIV during flood crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In response to the ongoing flood emergency, the Association of People Living with HIV-Pakistan (APLHIV) has activated its dedicated Emergency Response Cell (ERC) to safeguard the health and well-being of people living with HIV.

“As devastating floods once again disrupt lives in different areas, the APLHIV has decided to re-activate its Emergency Response Cell, first launched with remarkable success during COVID-19 in 2020,” Asghar Ilyas Satti, National Coordinator APLHIV informed here Thursday.

“APLHIV is an organization working across the country to improve quality of life of people living with HIV, their families and those at risk of the disease by ensuring their active participation in society and contribution to HIV response,” he explained and continued, the objective of establishing ERC is to ensure continuity of necessary medical care to vulnerable community amidst disasters.

He said this specialized unit is designed to prevent treatment interruptions by ensuring unhindered access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), facilitation for uninterrupted treatment, health access support and community based assistance for families of PLHIV.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is a health and equity issue. Through solidarity and swift action, we can safeguard vulnerable communities,” Asghar remarked.

'This cell ensures that people living with HIV can protect their health amidst chaos and without fear of discrimination or loss of essential care,' he went on to say.

It merits an insertion here that as per data of Provincial AIDS Control Programme KP, number of HIV infected patients in flood affected districts of Buner and Swabi are 103 and 241, respectively.

While in Bajaur, another district of KP affected by disastrous floods, the number of registered HIV patients at it District Headquarter Hospital in Khar is 125 including 74 men, 42 women, 7 boys and 2 girls.

If anyone is in need of help in accessing HIV or health services in flood affected areas can call on toll free number (0800-22209) from across country.