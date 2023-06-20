UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Condoles With Sharif Over Life Loss Of Pakistanis In Greece Boat Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Erdogan condoles with Sharif over life loss of Pakistanis in Greece boat disaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and expressed grief over the death of Pakistanis in a boat capsize off the coast of Greece.

Erdogan, on behalf of Turkiye's government and people, conveyed condolences to the Pakistani nation and to the families of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

PM Sharif said the Pakistani government and the people thanked their Turkish brethren for their sentiments in this hour of grief.

