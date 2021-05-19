UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Lauds Pakistanâ€™s Unflinching Support To Palestine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:22 AM

Erdogan lauds Pakistanâ€™s unflinching support to Palestine

The Turkish President says his country will host the seventh meeting of Pakistan-Turkey high level strategicÂ  cooperation council besides discussing bilateral relations.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday applauded Pakistan's unflinching support to the oppressed Palestinian people.

The President was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who called on him at the presidential palace in Ankara.

Discussing bilateral relations, the Turkish President said his country will host the seventh meeting of Pakistan Turkey high level strategic cooperation council.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations and share identical views on a host of issues. He appreciated the Turkish President's categorical stance on Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed that the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps to address the dire situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at a meeting in Ankara urged the international community to restore peace and facilitate a just solution to the Palestine issue.

The two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

They also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

